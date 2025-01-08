WWE Raw Soars to #1 Spot on Netflix Amid Enthusiastic Early Feedback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Netflix's early viewership numbers for WWE Monday Night Raw are highly promising, with official data still pending. Excitement is mounting within both WWE and Netflix as Raw currently holds the #1 spot on the platform.
Entertainment insiders noted the electric energy of the live Los Angeles audience, fully engaged throughout—a rare feat for the city. No injuries were reported from the event, and CM Punk’s apparent discomfort post-match with Seth Rollins was confirmed to be part of the performance.
Becky Lynch did not appear, with WWE planning her return alongside other major stars in the coming weeks to maximize their introduction to Netflix audiences. The episode blended nostalgia with fresh content, featuring legends like The Rock and The Undertaker while highlighting WWE's current roster.
Joe Tessitore, Big E, and Wade Barrett received praise for their Raw Post-Game Show efforts, and Tiffany Stratton’s crowd reaction was a standout. Celebrity appearances included Kieran Culkin, Kelly Osbourne, and former WWE star CJ “Lana” Perry, reportedly mingling with talent post-show.
⚡ Ric Flair Shuts Down Rumors of a Return to the Ring
Despite recent teases about “one more match,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made it clear that he has no plans to wrestle agai [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2025 12:58PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com