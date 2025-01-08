WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Ric Flair Shuts Down Rumors of a Return to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2025

Ric Flair Shuts Down Rumors of a Return to the Ring

Despite recent teases about “one more match,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made it clear that he has no plans to wrestle again.

Taking to social media, The Nature Boy announced his decision in no uncertain terms. He stated:

“No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!”

In other WWE news, Corey Graves made a surprise appearance on this week’s WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil. Joining Booker T and Vic Joseph, Graves stepped in to call the action during the event, which took place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Finally, Santino Marella shared a lighthearted story about his first WrestleMania experience with Snoop Dogg. Speaking on the “No Name Wrestling Podcast,” Marella reflected on the unexpected interaction he had with the legendary rapper at WrestleMania 24:

“It was my first WrestleMania, and I’m doing something with Snoop. So I get there, and I’m walking around. It’s a different atmosphere. The catering’s a little extra nice, everyone’s in a great mood. Everyone’s happy, and they go, ‘Yeah, can you please go to Snoop Dogg’s bus and just talk briefly about what you’re gonna be doing later?’

As I walked on the bus, I was greeted with a blunt. I was like, okay. It’s Snoop Dogg, right, you’re not gonna say no [laughs], so I smoked with him. I don’t know what kind of weed he has, but I was in the best mood ever. I was walking around [smiling], it’s very euphoric, uplifting weed. I just had a permanent smile on my face all day. I went right to catering.”

WWE ID Debuts Full-Length Showcase Matches on X

The WWE ID program made a special announcement earlier today, building on fan engagement over the weekend. The program's official X account [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2025 12:57PM


Tags: #wwe #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91014/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π