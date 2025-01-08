Ric Flair Shuts Down Rumors of a Return to the Ring

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Despite recent teases about “one more match,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made it clear that he has no plans to wrestle again.

Taking to social media, The Nature Boy announced his decision in no uncertain terms. He stated:

“No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!”

In other WWE news, Corey Graves made a surprise appearance on this week’s WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil. Joining Booker T and Vic Joseph, Graves stepped in to call the action during the event, which took place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Finally, Santino Marella shared a lighthearted story about his first WrestleMania experience with Snoop Dogg. Speaking on the “No Name Wrestling Podcast,” Marella reflected on the unexpected interaction he had with the legendary rapper at WrestleMania 24:

“It was my first WrestleMania, and I’m doing something with Snoop. So I get there, and I’m walking around. It’s a different atmosphere. The catering’s a little extra nice, everyone’s in a great mood. Everyone’s happy, and they go, ‘Yeah, can you please go to Snoop Dogg’s bus and just talk briefly about what you’re gonna be doing later?’

As I walked on the bus, I was greeted with a blunt. I was like, okay. It’s Snoop Dogg, right, you’re not gonna say no [laughs], so I smoked with him. I don’t know what kind of weed he has, but I was in the best mood ever. I was walking around [smiling], it’s very euphoric, uplifting weed. I just had a permanent smile on my face all day. I went right to catering.”