WWE ID Debuts Full-Length Showcase Matches on X

The WWE ID program made a special announcement earlier today, building on fan engagement over the weekend.
The program's official X account recently shared a post asking fans whether they would be interested in seeing full-length WWE ID Showcase matches made available directly on the platform.
On Tuesday, the WWE ID account followed up with a major update, delivering some thrilling news.
“BREAKING….For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete WWE ID Official Showcase Match here on X,” the announcement declared. “The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST.”
This marks a significant step in WWE ID's efforts to connect with fans by providing premium content in new and accessible formats.
. @IceWillliams vs. @TheJordanOasis in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @TheOfficialROW on January 11th in Houston, TX.— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
Can Ice get to a 3 match winning streak? Will Jordan Oasis get his 1st win? pic.twitter.com/QFeOdbGLET
