WWE ID Debuts Full-Length Showcase Matches on X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2025

The WWE ID program made a special announcement earlier today, building on fan engagement over the weekend.

The program's official X account recently shared a post asking fans whether they would be interested in seeing full-length WWE ID Showcase matches made available directly on the platform.

On Tuesday, the WWE ID account followed up with a major update, delivering some thrilling news.

“BREAKING….For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete WWE ID Official Showcase Match here on X,” the announcement declared. “The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST.”

This marks a significant step in WWE ID's efforts to connect with fans by providing premium content in new and accessible formats.


