Big WWE Superstar Was Backstage At NXT New Year’s Evil

Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil delivered a night packed with surprises, championship drama, and star power.

The highlight of the show was a special appearance by The Rock, who addressed fans and wrestlers alike, electrifying the NXT crowd with his iconic presence.

The event also saw two major title changes. In the opening contest, Gulia defeated Roxanne Perez to claim the NXT Women’s Championship, delivering a standout performance. Later in the night, Oba Femi triumphed over Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a thrilling triple-threat match to capture the coveted NXT Championship.

Adding to the intrigue, WWE cameras showed Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan seated in the audience. However, the most buzzworthy moment came from an unexpected guest backstage—CM Punk. According to PWInsider.com, Punk was at the event as a visitor. The timing is notable, as WWE aired Raw from Los Angeles the previous night, where Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Punk has also made appearances at past NXT events, sparking speculation about his ongoing involvement with the brand.