Three-Hour SmackDown Sees Viewer Boost on January 3rd

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

he January 3, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown marked its debut as a three-hour broadcast on the USA Network and attracted 1.528 million viewers, securing a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was a noticeable increase from the previous week’s episode, which drew 1.436 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the same demographic.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com provided additional context for these figures:
“SmackDown ranked #2 on cable in primetime for the P18-49 demographic. The Mayo Bowl game on ESPN, featuring Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, claimed the #1 spot with a 0.65 P18-49 rating and 3,384,000 viewers. Meanwhile, college basketball on Fox, featuring Michigan State vs. Ohio State, averaged a 0.20 P18-49 rating and 1,135,000 viewers, airing in SmackDown’s previous time slot.”

