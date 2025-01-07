Sean Waltman Details Diverticulitis Struggle and Recovery Journey

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sean Waltman, famously known as X-Pac, recently shared insights into his health journey during an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture. Waltman disclosed that he battled a severe case of diverticulitis in 2024, which left him hospitalized for eight days and nearly cost him his life.

Although Waltman has previously expressed interest in appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, he clarified that this is no longer a priority for him. Reflecting on his recent experiences, Waltman stated:

"I won’t beat around the bush, no [about a potential in-ring return]. Then, watch, next thing you know I show up at Rumble or something. No, I was just trying to get in better shape. Earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. It almost killed me. I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds. After that, I decided I was going to take everything a little more serious and get off my ass. I’ve been training everyday and shit. I’m doing great. [The recovery] was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

Waltman also revealed that during his recovery, he reached out to AEW star Kenny Omega, who had endured a similar battle with diverticulitis the previous year. This mutual understanding provided a sense of support as Waltman worked through his challenges.