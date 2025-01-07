WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Sean Waltman Details Diverticulitis Struggle and Recovery Journey

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

Sean Waltman Details Diverticulitis Struggle and Recovery Journey

Sean Waltman, famously known as X-Pac, recently shared insights into his health journey during an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture. Waltman disclosed that he battled a severe case of diverticulitis in 2024, which left him hospitalized for eight days and nearly cost him his life.

Although Waltman has previously expressed interest in appearing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, he clarified that this is no longer a priority for him. Reflecting on his recent experiences, Waltman stated:

"I won’t beat around the bush, no [about a potential in-ring return]. Then, watch, next thing you know I show up at Rumble or something. No, I was just trying to get in better shape. Earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. It almost killed me. I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds. After that, I decided I was going to take everything a little more serious and get off my ass. I’ve been training everyday and shit. I’m doing great. [The recovery] was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

Waltman also revealed that during his recovery, he reached out to AEW star Kenny Omega, who had endured a similar battle with diverticulitis the previous year. This mutual understanding provided a sense of support as Waltman worked through his challenges.

Nikki Garcia Teases Potential WWE Return at Raw on Netflix Premiere

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, attended the Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night in Los Angeles, making a notable appearance o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2025 09:27PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #sean waltman #xpac #diverticulitis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91002/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π