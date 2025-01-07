WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikki Garcia Teases Potential WWE Return at Raw on Netflix Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2025

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, attended the Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night in Los Angeles, making a notable appearance on the red carpet ahead of the event.

Garcia, who spent 15 years with WWE from 2007 to 2022, is widely recognized as a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Alongside her twin sister Brie, the Bella Twins became synonymous with WWE’s foray into reality television, headlining hit series like Total Divas and Total Bellas.

During her red-carpet interview, Garcia addressed the possibility of a WWE return, stating, “Will we ever see the Bella twins back? Good question. I just may be here looking at my competition soon, so stay tuned.”

In her personal life, Garcia finalized her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev this past November. The divorce followed Chigvintsev’s arrest in late August on domestic violence charges at their Napa County home. The charges were later dropped in September due to insufficient evidence, according to the district attorney.


