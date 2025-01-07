WWE Moved Two Major WrestleMania Matches to Raw for Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡



WWE delivered an action-packed debut episode of Monday Night Raw on January 6th from The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event was filled with unforgettable moments, including surprise appearances by The Rock and John Cena, as well as high-stakes matches that thrilled the live audience and viewers worldwide.

The night kicked off with an electrifying Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, setting the tone for an incredible evening. The main event saw CM Punk face off against Seth Rollins in a clash of wrestling icons. Adding to the excitement, the Women’s World Championship changed hands when Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to claim the title.

Treating the show as a premium live event, WWE pulled out all the stops, reportedly shifting two major bouts originally planned for WrestleMania 41 to this episode. According to PWInsider.com, both the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match and the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan title bout were previously slated for WrestleMania but were strategically moved to enhance this monumental show.