Nixed Plans for Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Debut on Netflix Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles this past Monday had fans buzzing with speculation about Becky Lynch's return. Reports leading up to the event suggested Lynch would make her comeback after months away from the spotlight.

Adding to the anticipation, Lynch attended a media event at Netflix's headquarters last month and was featured prominently in promotional material for the show. She is also reportedly in WWE's plans for WrestleMania 41. However, despite the buildup, Lynch's return did not materialize.

According to BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays, the original plan was for Lynch to make an appearance following the Women’s World Title match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Instead, the segment was reworked, allowing The Undertaker to take the spotlight. In a memorable moment, he rode out on his iconic motorcycle to interact with Rhea Ripley and pose alongside her.

While absent from WWE programming, Lynch has been making strides in Hollywood. She is set to appear in the first season of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which will stream on Paramount Plus. Production for the show is scheduled to begin in August. Additionally, Lynch has joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, starring alongside Adam Sandler.