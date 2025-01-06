CM Punk Conquers Seth Rollins in Explosive WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk triumphed over Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE Raw's highly anticipated Netflix Premiere.

The match concluded when Punk reversed Rollins' Falcon Arrow attempt, landing a devastating Go To Sleep (GTS). After the first GTS, Rollins collapsed back onto Punk's shoulders, allowing Punk to deliver a second GTS to secure the win.

Following the hard-fought battle, Rollins was seen bleeding as the show came to a close.

The rivalry between Punk and Rollins has been brewing for years, stemming from their early interactions when Rollins sought training from Punk during the beginning of his career. Tensions escalated after Punk's 2014 departure from WWE, with Rollins publicly criticizing Punk for leaving the company and later disparaging it. In turn, Punk accused Rollins of being a corporate loyalist and not standing by him.

This marked Punk's first match on WWE Raw since January 20, 2014, when he faced Billy Gunn.