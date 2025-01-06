WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Results - January 6th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The premiere episode of RAW for 2025 comes to us on Netflix. Tonight on the card we have appearances from Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Logan Paul,and others, CM Punk battles Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan defends her Women's Title against Rhea Ripley, John Cena makes his first stop on his farewell tour, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lock up for the title of The Tribal Chief and for the Ula Fala, Jey Uso looks to settle this with Drew McIntyre in the ring and more!
