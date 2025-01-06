WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Results - January 6th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA

RAW on Netflix opens with Superstars entering the arena. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, The Judgement Day and Rhea Ripley are all shown arriving at the arena.

A video is shown on the jumbo tron highlighting the story of Pro Wrestling showcasing clips from WWE's past and present. The projector for the jumbo tron falls around the ring, revealing Triple H - who is in the center of the ring. Triple H welcomes the sold out arena to the first RAW of 2025 and the first RAW on Netflix. Triple H says the entire world is watching and to show the world who they are and to tell the world that this is the WWE and that the WWE Universe is louder than anything they've seen before. He asks if we're ready and then welcomes us to Monday Night RAW and the Netflix era. Fireworks and pyro go off and RAW on Netflix has begun!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's music hits and The Rock stands in the entry way and poses for the crowd with the People's Championship Belt. He gives the belt to his daughters who are sitting in the front row. The Rock gets on the mic and says years ago when The Rock was a pebble, he used to travel the roads with his dad and the only way to watch the WWE was to buy a ticket or watch it on Saturday morning, unlike now which is a different story. You can still buy a ticket but you can now watch it on Netflix whenever you want. The Rock rattles off his catchphrases and says he wants to give out a shout out to the Netflix guys who are in attendance and he gives a shout-out to Cody Rhodes for carrying the WWE for a year. Rhodes is shown in the audience who thanks The Rock. He tells Rhodes to tell Mama Rhodes he says hello. He also acknowledges his cousin, Roman Reigns - and OTC chants scream through the arena. The Rock says Reigns is the Tribal Chief and the Original Tribal Chief. He says the world is watching so let's get the show on the road...

Match 1 -Tribal Combat Rules Match: Solo Sikoa -vs- Roman Reigns w/Paul Heyman

The bell rings and both men circle each other before locking up. They stay locked up until Reigns dumps Sikoa out of the ring, and then they lock up outside. The men push each other into the barricade, the ring apron and the ring post. Sikoa slams Reigns' head against the announce desk and throws him back in the ring. Sikoa takes down Reigns with a clothesline and nails Reigns with a few headbutts. Reigns fires back with a clothesline and a flying elbow sending Sikoa to the corner. Reigns punches out Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa nails Reigns with a punch and Reigns boots Sikoa out of the ring. Reigns goes out to beat on Sikoa, but Sikoa hits a Spinning Solo onto the announce desk. Sikoa hits Reigns with a monitor sending Reigns to the ground. Sikoa takes apart the steel steps and slams the first set of steps into Reigns' face. Reigns gets assaulted outside the ring, Sikoa slams his head repeatedly into the barricade. Reigns fights back with punches and slams Sikoa into the barricade. Sikoa fires back slamming Reigns into the ring post and tells him Reigns he looks stupid. Reigns is thrown back into the ring. Reigns is able to punch Sikoa after he gets in the ring, and Sikoa drops Reigns in the middle of the ring with an elbow.