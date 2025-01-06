Hulk Hogan’s Return to WWE RAW on Netflix Met with Mixed Reactions

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart, made an appearance at the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6th. The event brought legends together to celebrate the collaboration between WWE and the streaming giant.

Taking the stage, Hogan expressed his love for WWE, calling it the "greatest part" of his life. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the fans as his ultimate partners, surpassing any other alliances he had formed in wrestling.

Before addressing the main topic, Hogan took a moment to promote his Real American Beer. He then unveiled a "Netflix is Raw" shirt, dramatically tearing off his iconic red and yellow top in classic Hulkamania fashion. Addressing the audience, Hogan enthusiastically declared, "What are you gonna do when WWE and Netflix run wild on you?"

Despite the energy he brought to the stage, the crowd responded with boos throughout his appearance, signaling a mixed reception for the wrestling legend.