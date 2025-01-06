WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Hulk Hogan’s Return to WWE RAW on Netflix Met with Mixed Reactions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Hulk Hogan’s Return to WWE RAW on Netflix Met with Mixed Reactions

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, alongside longtime manager Jimmy Hart, made an appearance at the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6th. The event brought legends together to celebrate the collaboration between WWE and the streaming giant.

Taking the stage, Hogan expressed his love for WWE, calling it the "greatest part" of his life. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledged the fans as his ultimate partners, surpassing any other alliances he had formed in wrestling.

Before addressing the main topic, Hogan took a moment to promote his Real American Beer. He then unveiled a "Netflix is Raw" shirt, dramatically tearing off his iconic red and yellow top in classic Hulkamania fashion. Addressing the audience, Hogan enthusiastically declared, "What are you gonna do when WWE and Netflix run wild on you?"

Despite the energy he brought to the stage, the crowd responded with boos throughout his appearance, signaling a mixed reception for the wrestling legend.

Jey Uso Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw's Netflix Debut with Travis Scott in Tow

Jey Uso secured a victory over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw's Netflix debut, with special guest Travis Scott accompanying him to the ring. Monda [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2025 03:55AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #hulk hogan #jimmy hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90994/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π