Jey Uso Triumphs Over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw's Netflix Debut with Travis Scott in Tow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Jey Uso secured a victory over Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw's Netflix debut, with special guest Travis Scott accompanying him to the ring. Monday night’s show featured Uso squaring off against McIntyre, and Scott made a surprise entrance from the crowd alongside Uso before joining the commentary team.

The match concluded with Uso cleverly dodging McIntyre's Claymore Kick and executing a roll-up pin for the win. After the bell, Uso quickly exited the ring, leaving an irate McIntyre staring after him.

WWE Raw on Netflix Debut Results - January 6th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA

The premiere episode of RAW for 2025 comes to us on Netflix. Tonight on the card we have appearances from Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The [...]

Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #results #jey uso #drew mcintyre #travis scott

