The Rock Confirms Appearance at NXT New Year’s Evil Tomorrow Night

The Rock is set to make a special appearance on Tuesday night at NXT's New Year’s Evil. WWE shared a clip from The Rock’s Instagram Live following his post-Raw appearance, where he confirmed he will be part of tomorrow’s show.
The Rock’s connection to NXT runs deep, as he is the father of Ava, the brand’s General Manager.
BREAKING NEWS: @TheRock is headed to @WWENXT tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tulTgupTID— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025
