The Rock Confirms Appearance at NXT New Year’s Evil Tomorrow Night

The Rock is set to make a special appearance on Tuesday night at NXT's New Year’s Evil. WWE shared a clip from The Rock’s Instagram Live following his post-Raw appearance, where he confirmed he will be part of tomorrow’s show.

The Rock’s connection to NXT runs deep, as he is the father of Ava, the brand’s General Manager.