The Rock Confirms Appearance at NXT New Year’s Evil Tomorrow Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

The Rock is set to make a special appearance on Tuesday night at NXT's New Year’s Evil. WWE shared a clip from The Rock’s Instagram Live following his post-Raw appearance, where he confirmed he will be part of tomorrow’s show.

The Rock’s connection to NXT runs deep, as he is the father of Ava, the brand’s General Manager.

The Undertaker Makes Appearance to Celebrate Rhea Ripley’s Title Victory During WWE RAW on Netflix

In a thrilling and chaotic WWE Women's World Championship bout, Liv Morgan defended her title against Rhea Ripley in a match packed with har [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2025 02:52AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the rock #dwayne johnson

