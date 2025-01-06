The Undertaker Makes Appearance to Celebrate Rhea Ripley’s Title Victory During WWE RAW on Netflix

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a thrilling and chaotic WWE Women's World Championship bout, Liv Morgan defended her title against Rhea Ripley in a match packed with hard-hitting action, outside interference, and jaw-dropping moments.

The match kicked off with both women exchanging strikes before Ripley took control, slamming Morgan to the mat. Morgan rolled out of the ring for a breather, but Ripley cannonballed into Raquel Rodriguez outside. Dominik Mysterio tried to tip the scales by grabbing Ripley's leg, allowing Morgan to gain an edge. Morgan attempted a hurricanrana, only to be countered and powerbombed onto the announce table by Ripley.

The action intensified as Morgan hit a backstabber on the apron and followed up with a hurricanrana outside the ring. Back inside, Morgan delivered a near fall after slamming Ripley into the barricades. With Rodriguez's distraction tactics in play, Morgan maintained her advantage, landing a Codebreaker and a facebuster from the top rope for another close count.

Ripley roared back with her trademark offense, including a series of clotheslines, a running knee, and a German suplex. Despite Morgan's resilience, countering a Riptide into a backstabber and hitting a tornado DDT for a near fall, Ripley's power proved too much. After enduring Morgan's ObLIVion and a frog splash, Ripley delivered two devastating Riptides to secure the victory and claim the WWE Women's World Championship.

Post-Match:

Following the match, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring, seemingly seeking reconciliation with Ripley. However, Ripley had other plans, delivering a low blow and a Riptide to Mysterio, leaving the crowd stunned.

Just as Ripley celebrated her hard-fought victory, the iconic sound of The Undertaker's gong reverberated through the arena. The Deadman, appearing as "The American Badass," rode his motorcycle to the ring. In a surprising twist, The Undertaker shared a celebratory moment with Ripley, high-fiving her before riding off into the night.