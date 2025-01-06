John Cena Declares Entry into the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena opened his emotional promo by acknowledging Netflix's immense global audience and warmly engaging with crowd chants. Reflecting on his personal connection to Los Angeles, Cena revealed that this city holds a special place in his heart, as he once lived just steps away from the Intuit Dome. He also celebrated Los Angeles as the city where he claimed his first World Championship, making it the ideal location to launch his farewell tour.

Cena Addresses Farewell Tour Rumors

In a moment of reflection, Cena addressed the swirling rumors about his farewell tour. He dropped names of wrestling stars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre, fueling speculation about potential showdowns. Cena even hinted at the possibility of pursuing a record-breaking 17th World Championship. However, he tempered expectations by humorously reminding fans of his over 2,000-day losing streak, leaving the audience guessing about what lies ahead.

Then, Cena connected the dots and realized he could enter the Royal Rumble match to secure a title shot. Moments later, he credited the Los Angeles crowd for inspiring the idea and boldly declared his intention to win the Royal Rumble.



“I’m not just going to the Royal Rumble.



IM GOING TO WIN THE ROYAL RUMBLE!”





