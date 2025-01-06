WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Defeats Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat Match on WWE RAW on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Roman Reigns solidified his status as the undisputed Tribal Chief by defeating Solo Sikoa in an intense Tribal Combat match on Raw. The chaotic encounter featured interference from the New Bloodline, who tried to assist Sikoa, but were quickly thwarted by Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso.

The chaos escalated as Kevin Owens stunned Reigns with a Stunner, only for Cody Rhodes to intervene and brawl with Owens to the backstage area. Reigns capitalized, delivering two Spears to Sikoa to secure the victory.

The aftermath of the match brought a shocking moment as The Rock made his way to the ring. Taking the ula fala from Paul Heyman, Rock placed it on Reigns, signaling his acknowledgment. The two icons shared a tense stare before shaking hands and embracing, with Reigns standing tall to cement his place as the head of the table.

Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #results #roman reigns #solo sikoa

