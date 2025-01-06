The Rock Makes Triumphant WWE Return at Netflix Premiere of WWE RAW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

For the first time since WWE Bad Blood, The Rock appeared on WWE programming, electrifying fans during Monday’s premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix. The event marked the beginning of WWE’s partnership with the streaming giant, and The Rock played a central role in celebrating the milestone.

Carrying his iconic People’s Championship, which he later presented to his daughters seated at ringside, The Rock made his entrance to a thunderous ovation. Along the way, he shared warm embraces with TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO President Mark Shapiro before stepping into the ring. Once there, he reflected on WWE's evolution and emphasized the significance of the move to Netflix.

The Rock proudly announced that the event had set the record for the largest arena gate in WWE history. Acknowledging the Netflix executives in attendance, he lightheartedly joked about going full Squid Game on Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos if any technical glitches arose.

Turning his attention to the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, The Rock teased a potential showdown, suggesting he was ready to shed more blood. However, he took a moment to praise Rhodes for carrying WWE on his back and expressed his gratitude for Rhodes’ contributions to the company.

The Rock also gave a nod to Roman Reigns, promising to watch Reigns’ upcoming Tribal Combat Match against Solo Sikoa closely. As he wrapped up his address, he declared it was time to get the show started.

Before leaving the arena, The Rock shared a heartfelt moment with Cody Rhodes at ringside, exchanging a hug and whispering something to the champion that remains a mystery to fans.