WWE RAW Kicks Off Netflix Era with Triple H Leading the Charge

WWE RAW made its Netflix debut on January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This groundbreaking event required extensive effort and promotion, with no one working harder to bring it together than WWE COO, Triple H.

The show began with Triple H’s iconic entrance music signaling his arrival as the first Superstar to step into the ring for RAW’s Netflix premiere. Although Triple H no longer competes in the ring, his presence remains commanding as he continues to connect with fans in his unique style.

The episode opened with a stunning video package projected on a massive square screen suspended in the center of the venue. As the display concluded, the screens dramatically dropped, revealing Triple H standing in the middle of the ring.

Addressing the crowd, Triple H assured fans that their voices are being heard worldwide. He passionately encouraged them to make their presence known, declaring they are louder and more electrifying than anything seen before.

Ending with his signature question, “Are you ready?!” Triple H ignited an energetic response from the fans, kicking off this monumental episode of WWE RAW and ushering in a bold new chapter in the show’s history on Netflix.