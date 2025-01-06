WWE Introduces Groundbreaking Technology for RAW’s Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, preparations for WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix included testing advanced audio and video technologies. These innovations include a point-to-point sky cam system, a techno-crane for capturing close-up in-ring shots, and the use of drones both inside and outside the Intuit Dome. Notably, the drones will provide never-before-seen footage of talent, which will be seamlessly integrated into RAW. Additionally, a dedicated drone team will operate exclusively backstage to film talent arrivals and behind-the-scenes content.

WWE Vice President and Line Producer Brian Fadem shared his insights with the outlet, stating:

"The global side is huge, we know we’re exposed to a way bigger market than we normally would be as a domestic product. We want to make this show the spectacle, the level that we feel like it should be on a new platform like Netflix. The vibe I get around WrestleMania week is very much the vibe I am getting today, and this past week."

