WWE Introduces Groundbreaking Technology for RAW’s Netflix Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, preparations for WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix included testing advanced audio and video technologies. These innovations include a point-to-point sky cam system, a techno-crane for capturing close-up in-ring shots, and the use of drones both inside and outside the Intuit Dome. Notably, the drones will provide never-before-seen footage of talent, which will be seamlessly integrated into RAW. Additionally, a dedicated drone team will operate exclusively backstage to film talent arrivals and behind-the-scenes content.

WWE Vice President and Line Producer Brian Fadem shared his insights with the outlet, stating:

"The global side is huge, we know we’re exposed to a way bigger market than we normally would be as a domestic product. We want to make this show the spectacle, the level that we feel like it should be on a new platform like Netflix. The vibe I get around WrestleMania week is very much the vibe I am getting today, and this past week."

Backstage WWE Updates Ahead of RAW’s Historic Netflix Premiere

The Netflix premiere of WWE RAW is set to take place on January 6, 2025, at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2025 07:35PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

