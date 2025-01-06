Backstage WWE Updates Ahead of RAW’s Historic Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Netflix premiere of WWE RAW is set to take place on January 6, 2025, at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, here are key updates as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

- Special Opening Segment: The show will kick off with a unique cold open, followed by an in-ring promo from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who will recount WWE's journey leading up to this groundbreaking Netflix premiere.

- Ticket Update: The roster has been informed that there are no complimentary tickets available for the show. As of Sunday, close to 17,000 tickets have been distributed, per @WrestleTix.

- Possible Returns and Surprises: Speculation about major returns has been addressed, with names like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss circulating. Johnson shared that WWE plans to stagger any returns, ensuring they are part of well-thought-out storylines rather than a single mass return. A source within WWE remarked, “This isn’t the old WWE.”

- NXT Talent Presence: Top NXT stars have reportedly traveled to Los Angeles, fueling excitement about potential cross-brand involvement.

- Extended Run Time: With no strict "hard out" for the broadcast, @WrestleVotes suggests that this episode of RAW could run for approximately three and a half hours, taking advantage of the extra flexibility.