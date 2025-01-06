WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon: "I’m So Proud, I’m Crying" Over WWE Netflix Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Stephanie McMahon shared her excitement on X on Monday regarding WWE Raw's history-making debut on Netflix.

Ahead of the premiere, set to air tonight at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, McMahon, the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, posted the following heartfelt message:

"I’m so proud, I’m crying. Congratulations. Triple H, Nick Khan, all WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on Netflix."

