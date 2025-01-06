Stephanie McMahon: "I’m So Proud, I’m Crying" Over WWE Netflix Milestone

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Stephanie McMahon shared her excitement on X on Monday regarding WWE Raw's history-making debut on Netflix.

Ahead of the premiere, set to air tonight at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, McMahon, the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, posted the following heartfelt message:

"I’m so proud, I’m crying. Congratulations. Triple H, Nick Khan, all WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on Netflix."