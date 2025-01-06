News On Commercial Breaks During Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Sports Business Journal shared an update today about what viewers can expect regarding commercial breaks during tonight's Raw premiere on Netflix.

According to the report, domestic viewers in the United States will experience up to 15 commercial breaks throughout the broadcast. However, international audiences will enjoy an ad-free experience. Instead of commercials, international viewers will continue to see uninterrupted content. This includes ongoing matches, exclusive wrestler interviews, or special segments tailored specifically for the international audience.

