WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Raw Moves to Netflix with Extended 3.5-Hour Runtime Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

WWE Raw Moves to Netflix with Extended 3.5-Hour Runtime Tonight

With WWE presenting a premium live event-worthy lineup and the transition to Netflix, fans can anticipate an extended runtime compared to the recent two-hour format. WrestleVotes reports that tonight’s episode of Raw is slated to run 3.5 hours. While minor adjustments may occur, this length is expected to become the standard moving forward.

Previously, Raw had been reduced to two hours due to a bridge deal with the USA Network before making its way to Netflix.

The highly anticipated episode boasts a stacked card, including:

Announced Matches and Segments:

- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

-Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to the winner): Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Last Woman Standing Match)

- Singles Match: Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

- John Cena’s retirement tour kicks off

- Appearances by The Rock and Logan Paul


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90973/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π