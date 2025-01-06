WWE Raw Moves to Netflix with Extended 3.5-Hour Runtime Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

With WWE presenting a premium live event-worthy lineup and the transition to Netflix, fans can anticipate an extended runtime compared to the recent two-hour format. WrestleVotes reports that tonight’s episode of Raw is slated to run 3.5 hours. While minor adjustments may occur, this length is expected to become the standard moving forward.

Previously, Raw had been reduced to two hours due to a bridge deal with the USA Network before making its way to Netflix.

The highly anticipated episode boasts a stacked card, including:

Announced Matches and Segments:

- Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

-Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to the winner): Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

- Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Last Woman Standing Match)

- Singles Match: Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

- John Cena’s retirement tour kicks off

- Appearances by The Rock and Logan Paul