Goldberg Set to Return to WWE TV Ahead of Long-Awaited Retirement Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2025

Goldberg is set to make his return to WWE television in the near future, sparking excitement among fans.

The wrestling legend previously announced on ESPN's College Gameday that he plans to have his retirement match in WWE this year. Goldberg's last in-ring appearance was at the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he faced Roman Reigns in a losing effort.

In interviews, Goldberg revealed that Vince McMahon had promised him a retirement match in exchange for putting over Reigns. While Goldberg fulfilled his end of the deal, WWE allowed his contract to expire without granting him a final match.

Fans saw Goldberg confront World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the Bad Blood event, seemingly setting the stage for his retirement match. However, no official date has been confirmed.

According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg is expected to appear on the January 27 edition of Netflix Raw in Atlanta. While unconfirmed, it's rumored that WWE will use the appearance to further build toward his highly anticipated retirement match.

Source: members.f4wonline.com
