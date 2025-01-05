WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Shares Photo with Nick Khan at Intuit Dome as WWE Raw Prepares for Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

WWE Raw is set to make its highly anticipated debut on Netflix tomorrow night, marking a new era for the iconic wrestling show. WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan are already on-site at the Intuit Dome, overseeing preparations for this groundbreaking event.

Triple H gave fans a glimpse of the action with a photo from the venue as the setup continues for what he promises will be a monumental night.

In a statement shared on social media, Triple H declared, “The build to the biggest Raw in history…. @IntuitDome tomorrow night. ONE day away from the Netflix Era. @netflix @WWE.”

The Rock Confirms Appearance at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

The Rock has announced that he will be attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. In a heartfelt social media post shared on Sunday, the wr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2025 08:43PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #nick khan #raw #netflix

