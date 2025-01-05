Triple H Shares Photo with Nick Khan at Intuit Dome as WWE Raw Prepares for Netflix Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Raw is set to make its highly anticipated debut on Netflix tomorrow night, marking a new era for the iconic wrestling show. WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan are already on-site at the Intuit Dome, overseeing preparations for this groundbreaking event.
Triple H gave fans a glimpse of the action with a photo from the venue as the setup continues for what he promises will be a monumental night.
In a statement shared on social media, Triple H declared, “The build to the biggest Raw in history…. @IntuitDome tomorrow night. ONE day away from the Netflix Era. @netflix @WWE.”
The build to the biggest Raw in history….@IntuitDome tomorrow night.— Triple H (@TripleH) January 5, 2025
ONE day away from the Netflix Era.@netflix @WWE pic.twitter.com/aY2kPeH8zQ
⚡ The Rock Confirms Appearance at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
The Rock has announced that he will be attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. In a heartfelt social media post shared on Sunday, the wr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2025 08:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com