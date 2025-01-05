The Rock Confirms Appearance at WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Rock has announced that he will be attending the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.

In a heartfelt social media post shared on Sunday, the wrestling and Hollywood icon revealed that he is dedicating the event to his family legacy, specifically his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, his grandmother, Lia Maivia, and his father, Rocky "Soulman" Johnson.

He wrote:

“Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli, is one of the greatest honors of my life.

I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to His Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa that I would 'leave my boyish ways behind' (well, I try) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit.

Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan way)

After 20 years of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it ❤️

Until then, I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new era.

Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.

~ High Chief Seiuli”