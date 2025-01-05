WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Set for Live WWE Return on Raw’s Netflix Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to grow in star power. Alongside the previously confirmed appearance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, WWE legend Hulk Hogan has now been announced as part of the show. According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, Hogan is set to appear live tomorrow night in Los Angeles, marking his first in-person appearance on a WWE program in several years.

The inclusion of Hulk Hogan was first reported by Chris Featherstone, with Meltzer providing additional details. While there is speculation that other celebrity appearances could also be part of the premiere, WWE is reportedly aiming to strategically space out surprises throughout the episode to maintain long-term excitement without overwhelming the audience.

Hogan’s last appearance on WWE television was a while back during the company’s celebration of 40 years of Hulkamania.

Steve Austin’s January 6th WWE Raw on Netflix Appearance Scrapped

The January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW marks the beginning of WWE’s highly anticipated Netflix era, with the company aiming to ma [...]

