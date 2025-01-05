Hulk Hogan Set for Live WWE Return on Raw’s Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix continues to grow in star power. Alongside the previously confirmed appearance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, WWE legend Hulk Hogan has now been announced as part of the show. According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, Hogan is set to appear live tomorrow night in Los Angeles, marking his first in-person appearance on a WWE program in several years.

The inclusion of Hulk Hogan was first reported by Chris Featherstone, with Meltzer providing additional details. While there is speculation that other celebrity appearances could also be part of the premiere, WWE is reportedly aiming to strategically space out surprises throughout the episode to maintain long-term excitement without overwhelming the audience.

Hogan’s last appearance on WWE television was a while back during the company’s celebration of 40 years of Hulkamania.