Steve Austin’s January 6th WWE Raw on Netflix Appearance Scrapped

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

The January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW marks the beginning of WWE’s highly anticipated Netflix era, with the company aiming to make it an unforgettable event. However, plans for a special appearance by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin have reportedly been scrapped.

Chris Featherstone, known for breaking several major wrestling stories recently, reported, “Steve Austin was originally discussed to appear, but that has been scrapped.” This news has left fans disappointed, as they were eager to see The Texas Rattlesnake on WWE’s historic debut on Netflix.

Despite this setback, excitement continues to build for the show, which will feature appearances from The Rock and John Cena. Additionally, fans can look forward to a stacked match card, including the much-anticipated showdown between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. WWE appears determined to kick off this new era with a bang, promising plenty of surprises and memorable moments.

Steve Austin’s absence has also reignited fan speculation about his potential involvement at WrestleMania 41. After not appearing at WrestleMania 40, many are hopeful he will make a grand return at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

While missing Austin is undoubtedly disappointing, WWE seems poised to deliver a spectacular debut episode to usher in the Netflix era.

What are your thoughts on Steve Austin being pulled from the January 6th RAW lineup? 


