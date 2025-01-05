WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Baron Corbin in Talks with NJPW Following WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, also known as Tom Pestock, has reportedly been in discussions with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Corbin recently became a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract, which the company chose not to renew.

Reports suggest NJPW has expressed interest in Corbin, and initial contact between the two parties has already taken place. However, the extent of these discussions remains unclear. Additionally, Corbin was previously spotted at AEW’s Worlds End event in Orlando, Florida, further fueling speculation about his future in professional wrestling.

Source: patreon.com
