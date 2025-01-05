Baron Corbin in Talks with NJPW Following WWE Exit

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, also known as Tom Pestock, has reportedly been in discussions with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Corbin recently became a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract, which the company chose not to renew.

Reports suggest NJPW has expressed interest in Corbin, and initial contact between the two parties has already taken place. However, the extent of these discussions remains unclear. Additionally, Corbin was previously spotted at AEW’s Worlds End event in Orlando, Florida, further fueling speculation about his future in professional wrestling.