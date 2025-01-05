WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Bronson Reed Confirms Injury Will Keep Him Out of WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

Bronson Reed Confirms Injury Will Keep Him Out of WWE WrestleMania 41

Bronson Reed recently addressed the nature of his injury and confirmed that he will be missing WrestleMania. Reed, who has been out of action since Survivor Series, shared the update on Twitter, providing clarity on his condition and the severity of the injury.

Reed wrote:

“Let’s clear up some things.
Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury.
I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.

Now this means I won’t be at Raw Netflix Premiere, don’t expect a Rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no Mania.

Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that.

It’s not merely a fracture!”

We are sending our best wishes to Bronson Reed for a speedy and complete recovery.


Tags: #wwe #bronson reed #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90965/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π