Bronson Reed Confirms Injury Will Keep Him Out of WWE WrestleMania 41

Bronson Reed recently addressed the nature of his injury and confirmed that he will be missing WrestleMania. Reed, who has been out of action since Survivor Series, shared the update on Twitter, providing clarity on his condition and the severity of the injury.

Reed wrote:

“Let’s clear up some things.

Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury.

I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.

Now this means I won’t be at Raw Netflix Premiere, don’t expect a Rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no Mania.

Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that.

It’s not merely a fracture!”

We are sending our best wishes to Bronson Reed for a speedy and complete recovery.