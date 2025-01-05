WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Japan Pro Wrestling Sets the Stage for 2025 with Major International Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is starting 2025 with a dynamic series of events that will take its electrifying brand of action to fans across the United States and beyond.

Battle in the Valley – January 11
Kicking things off, NJPW Battle in the Valley is slated for January 11. The event promises an evening of unforgettable matches, setting the tone for a thrilling year.

Windy City Riot – April 11
On April 11, NJPW heads to Chicago, IL, for Windy City Riot. This monumental event will feature Hiroshi Tanahashi, one of NJPW’s legendary stars, in his final U.S. match—a historic moment for wrestling fans.

STARDOM Takes the Spotlight – WrestleMania Weekend
STARDOM, NJPW's sister promotion, will showcase its exceptional talent during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, fans can anticipate a stellar event highlighting some of the best wrestlers in the world.

Resurgence – May 9
NJPW Resurgence returns on May 9 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, delivering the high-energy matches that have become synonymous with NJPW.

Forbidden Door – August 24
The year’s excitement culminates with the return of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Set to take place in London, England, on August 24, this event continues the groundbreaking collaboration between NJPW and AEW.

Wrestling fans worldwide have much to look forward to as NJPW prepares to deliver another unforgettable year.

Tags: #njpw #battle in the valley #windy city riot #stardom #resurgence #forbidden door

