NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Results: Mercedes Moné and The Young Bucks Capture Championship Gold

The NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty event took place early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, featuring a thrilling lineup of top-tier matches and unforgettable moments.
- Kenny Omega made his in-ring return, defeating Gabe Kidd in a highly anticipated singles match.
- Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against AEW's high-flying star, Ricochet, in the main event.
- Mercedes Moné captured the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship from Mina Shirakawa, solidifying her dominance.
- The Young Bucks secured their second reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions by defeating United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japon in a triple-threat match.
International Women’s Cup Tournament Finals:
Momo Watanabe defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Persephone.
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) (c) defeated House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO).
Lucha Gauntlet Match:
Taiji Ishimori triumphed over Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr., Master Wato, Máscara Dorada, Titán, and El Desperado.
Exhibition Match:
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata ended in a time-limit draw.
NJPW Strong Women’s Championship vs. RPW British Women’s Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa (c).
Singles Match:
David Finlay (w/ Gedo) defeated Brody King.
Singles Match:
Shota Umino defeated Claudio Castagnoli.
NEVER Openweight Championship & AEW International Championship Match:
Konosuke Takeshita (c) (w/ Don Callis) defeated Tomohiro Ishii.
IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Young Bucks (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) defeated United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) (c) and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi).
IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match:
Yota Tsuji (c) defeated Jack Perry.
Singles Match:
Kenny Omega defeated Gabe Kidd (w/ Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors).
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) (w/ Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) defeated Ricochet.
