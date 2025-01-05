WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Results: Mercedes Moné and The Young Bucks Capture Championship Gold

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Results: Mercedes Moné and The Young Bucks Capture Championship Gold

The NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty event took place early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, featuring a thrilling lineup of top-tier matches and unforgettable moments.

Highlights of the Event:

- Kenny Omega made his in-ring return, defeating Gabe Kidd in a highly anticipated singles match.

- Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against AEW's high-flying star, Ricochet, in the main event.

- Mercedes Moné captured the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship from Mina Shirakawa, solidifying her dominance.

- The Young Bucks secured their second reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions by defeating United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japon in a triple-threat match.

Full Results:

International Women’s Cup Tournament Finals:
Momo Watanabe defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Persephone.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) (c) defeated House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO).

Lucha Gauntlet Match:
Taiji Ishimori triumphed over Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr., Master Wato, Máscara Dorada, Titán, and El Desperado.

Exhibition Match:
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata ended in a time-limit draw.

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship vs. RPW British Women’s Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa (c).

Singles Match:
David Finlay (w/ Gedo) defeated Brody King.

Singles Match:
Shota Umino defeated Claudio Castagnoli.

NEVER Openweight Championship & AEW International Championship Match:
Konosuke Takeshita (c) (w/ Don Callis) defeated Tomohiro Ishii.

IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match:
The Young Bucks (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) defeated United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) (c) and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi).

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match:
Yota Tsuji (c) defeated Jack Perry.

Singles Match:
Kenny Omega defeated Gabe Kidd (w/ Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors).

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) (w/ Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) defeated Ricochet.


Tags: #aew #njpw #wrestle dynasty #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90949/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π