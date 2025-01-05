NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Results: Mercedes Moné and The Young Bucks Capture Championship Gold

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

The NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty event took place early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, featuring a thrilling lineup of top-tier matches and unforgettable moments.

Highlights of the Event:

- Kenny Omega made his in-ring return, defeating Gabe Kidd in a highly anticipated singles match.

- Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against AEW's high-flying star, Ricochet, in the main event.

- Mercedes Moné captured the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship from Mina Shirakawa, solidifying her dominance.

- The Young Bucks secured their second reign as IWGP Tag Team Champions by defeating United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japon in a triple-threat match.

Full Results:

International Women’s Cup Tournament Finals:

Momo Watanabe defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Persephone.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) (c) defeated House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO).

Lucha Gauntlet Match:

Taiji Ishimori triumphed over Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr., Master Wato, Máscara Dorada, Titán, and El Desperado.

Exhibition Match:

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata ended in a time-limit draw.

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship vs. RPW British Women’s Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa (c).

Singles Match:

David Finlay (w/ Gedo) defeated Brody King.

Singles Match:

Shota Umino defeated Claudio Castagnoli.

NEVER Openweight Championship & AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) (w/ Don Callis) defeated Tomohiro Ishii.

IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Young Bucks (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) defeated United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) (c) and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi).

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match:

Yota Tsuji (c) defeated Jack Perry.

Singles Match:

Kenny Omega defeated Gabe Kidd (w/ Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors).

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) (w/ Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) defeated Ricochet.