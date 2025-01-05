Samantha Irvin Confirms She’s Done with Ring Announcing for Good

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Samantha Irvin, former WWE ring announcer, has firmly ruled out returning to announcing, confirming her departure from that chapter of her career.

In a Twitter exchange, a fan harshly criticized her announcing style, comparing it to unbearable discomfort. Irvin's response? A calm agreement, stating, "Don’t worry I won’t ring announce again. I agree with you fully... Thank you for your tweet ❤️" She clarified that the role never felt right for her, admitting she wasn’t comfortable with the attention that came with it.

Irvin joined WWE in 2021 and quickly gained recognition for her engaging style. However, she revealed that announcing was merely her entry point into the company, with aspirations to manage or become a general manager. “I don’t like announcing... I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day,” she previously shared.

Addressing rumors about her fiancé Ricochet’s potential AEW move, Irvin dismissed speculation about his WWE status but hinted at her own ambitions, responding to a fan about managing by saying, "I will." This suggests a possible shift in her wrestling career toward managing talent or other creative roles.

Samantha Irvin’s announcement closes the door on ring announcing but opens exciting possibilities for her future in wrestling, with fans eager to see what comes next.