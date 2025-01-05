JBL Reveals Why WWE Prefers "Local Medical Facility" Over "Hospital"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) recently shared insights into WWE's choice of terminology under the Vince McMahon regime during an episode of the Something To Wrestle With podcast. JBL explained the reasoning behind WWE using "local medical facility" instead of "hospital" in its broadcasts:
"Vince wanted to keep things on a more cerebral level. I think that was the reason for the medical center. Plus, he didn’t want people to call the hospital. He didn’t want people to say, ‘He’s at the Baltimore Hospital,’ because they would call the hospital. If you say, ‘He’s at a local medical center,’ you have no idea where he went. You have the plausible deniability."
