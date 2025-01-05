WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dude Love Makes a Comeback: Mick Foley’s Iconic Persona Returns to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2025

Mick Foley returned to the wrestling ring on Saturday night with a surprise appearance at the OVW Nightmare Rumble. Foley, known for his legendary personas, entered the match as "Dude Love," delighting fans with a nostalgic performance.

During the event, Foley showcased his trademark humor and skill by using Mr. Socko to eliminate a competitor. Adding to the special atmosphere, fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL provided commentary for the match, offering insight and enthusiasm throughout the event.

Foley's connection to OVW runs deep, as its booker, Al Snow, is a longtime friend and collaborator of Foley's. Over his storied career, Foley brought to life three iconic personas: Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind, all of which became fan favorites during WWE's Attitude Era.

While Foley entertained fans with his surprise return, it was a rare in-ring appearance for the WWE Hall of Famer. Last year, he considered competing in one final death match as motivation to get back into shape. However, he ultimately decided against it, prioritizing his health after realizing he had unknowingly suffered a concussion.

Tags: #wwe #mick foley #dude love #ovw

