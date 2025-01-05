WWE Discussing Hulk Hogan’s Return for Upcoming Events

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hulk Hogan may be making more appearances on WWE television in the near future after having a limited role with the company in recent years.

Hogan’s most recent live appearance on WWE TV was in January, when WWE celebrated 40 years of Hulkamania. The celebration included iconic footage of Hogan defeating The Iron Sheik in 1984. During the event, Hogan cut a promo highlighting the current roster and teased a potential Royal Rumble appearance, saying, “I might have one left in me.”

The year prior, Hogan took part in the 30th-anniversary celebration of Raw. Most recently, an advertisement aired during SmackDown promoting WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month, featuring Hogan.

According to Fightful Select, “Hogan has been discussed for some upcoming appearances with the company.” While specific dates have not yet been revealed, Hogan’s Real American Beer was seen on a new WWE ring mat showcasing multiple sponsors, which is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

A source has speculated about potential tension if Jesse Ventura were to appear on the same show as Hogan. The heat between the two dates back to 1986, when Ventura sought to unionize WWE wrestlers before WrestleMania 2. Before Ventura could rally support, Hogan reportedly informed Vince McMahon about Ventura’s plans, effectively derailing the unionization effort.