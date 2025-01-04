WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstars to Cross Over More Frequently Between Raw and SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2025

Fans can anticipate an exciting blend of talent between WWE brands as the company begins the new year with crossovers between Raw and SmackDown. WWE is promoting appearances from top SmackDown stars on upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Raw’s Drew McIntyre opened the show alongside Rhodes, only for Kevin Owens to attack Rhodes shortly afterward. This development coincides with WWE's "transfer window," a period allowing talent to transition between brands.

According to Fightful Select, “other WWE Raw talent [were] at the show, and there are expected to be current WWE Raw talent at the show moving forward.” The report further indicates that both brands will feature stars from their counterpart in the coming weeks, with some wrestlers potentially making permanent moves.

In addition, WWE plans to reduce dark matches at SmackDown events due to the introduction of the third hour.

Top WWE Officials Reportedly Expect The Rock to Wrestle at WrestleMania 41

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Fans are buzzing wit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2025 06:34PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #netflix #usa network

