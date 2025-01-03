Top WWE Officials Reportedly Expect The Rock to Wrestle at WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Fans are buzzing with speculation about a potential surprise appearance by The Rock. However, his status for WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain, and his involvement in the Netflix debut could provide some clarity.

For months, rumors have circulated about WWE's plans for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 41, with the possibility of a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match down the line. The Rock last appeared at Bad Blood in October, leaving fans eager for his return.

Recent reports from Chris Featherstone and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful suggest that WWE has been proceeding with creative plans assuming The Rock will not participate in WrestleMania 41. This led to speculation about a John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes matchup instead.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that some within WWE still expect The Rock to appear or wrestle at the event. Meltzer stated,

“At first it was the Raw title given Rhodes vs. Rock would be for the other title and People’s belt. This isn’t etched in stone because whatever Rock wants to do, he’s likely going to be able to do. I do know that people are expecting him to appear on the show in some form. As for wrestling on the show, I even know people at the top who are expecting that, but it’s not a sure thing and one would think the Netflix show on 1/6 will kick off the season and tip the hand. Rock could do another match even though WWE title vs. People’s title was what he wanted after Mania.”