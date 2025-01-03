Big Main Event Set for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to air a special three-hour edition of SmackDown tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Fans can expect an action-packed evening as the company shakes up its usual two-hour format for this monumental episode.

Two matches have been officially announced for the show. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Naomi, and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Andrade in a non-title bout.

Adding to the excitement, WrestleVotes has revealed that the main event will feature a six-man tag team match. The Bloodline will take on Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

As always, additional matches and segments will be announced throughout the day, building anticipation for this historic episode of SmackDown.