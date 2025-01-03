WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Alters Key Match Stipulation Ahead of January 6th Raw Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

WWE is stacking the card with major matches and star power for the highly anticipated January 6th debut episode of Raw. However, a notable adjustment has been made to one of the announced bouts.

The event’s lineup includes CM Punk facing Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns battling Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan taking on Rhea Ripley. WWE has been heavily promoting Punk vs. Rollins as the main event.

Initially, WWE announced during Main Event last week that Morgan and Ripley’s clash would be a Last Woman Standing match. However, fans noticed a discrepancy when the match was later advertised as a standard singles match on Raw Talk this past Monday.

A review of WWE.com’s match preview reveals that all references to the stipulation have since been removed. Furthermore, the updated graphic displayed during Thursday’s Main Event no longer indicates any stipulation for the bout.

