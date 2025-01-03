WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Omos for Additional January Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Omos for Additional January Events

WWE may not be using Omos on their television programming currently, but the company is integrating him more into Pro Wrestling NOAH as their partnership continues to strengthen.

Omos made his return to in-ring competition during NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025, sharing the event with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. On the night, Omos teamed with Jack Morris to challenge GHC Tag Team Champions Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the titles. In a hard-fought battle, Omos and Morris emerged victorious, capturing the gold.

Following the match, Omos and Morris delivered a bold promo, declaring that no one in the world could defeat them. The momentum has continued for Omos, as he has since been booked for more appearances with the promotion.

On Thursday, Omos joined forces with Morris and Yu Owada in a six-man tag match, where they defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno Del Mal, and Saxon Huxley. NOAH has now announced Omos for three additional shows this month. Here is his updated schedule:


Tags: #wwe #pro wrestling noah #noah #omos

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90921/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π