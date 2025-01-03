Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Omos for Additional January Events

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE may not be using Omos on their television programming currently, but the company is integrating him more into Pro Wrestling NOAH as their partnership continues to strengthen.

Omos made his return to in-ring competition during NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025, sharing the event with United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. On the night, Omos teamed with Jack Morris to challenge GHC Tag Team Champions Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the titles. In a hard-fought battle, Omos and Morris emerged victorious, capturing the gold.

Following the match, Omos and Morris delivered a bold promo, declaring that no one in the world could defeat them. The momentum has continued for Omos, as he has since been booked for more appearances with the promotion.

On Thursday, Omos joined forces with Morris and Yu Owada in a six-man tag match, where they defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno Del Mal, and Saxon Huxley. NOAH has now announced Omos for three additional shows this month. Here is his updated schedule: