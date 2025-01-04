Katsuyori Shibata to Wrestle at Wrestle Dynasty After Shock Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a thrilling turn of events on Saturday, Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Shibata rushed to the ring to rescue Hiroshi Tanahashi after EVIL and the rest of House of Torture ambushed Tanahashi following his victory in a lumberjack match against EVIL. After chasing off the attackers, Shibata helped Tanahashi to his feet and issued a challenge for a match at Wrestle Dynasty. Tanahashi accepted, officially setting up the long-awaited showdown.

This marks Shibata’s first NJPW match in three years. His last in-ring appearance for the promotion was at Wrestle Kingdom 16, where he defeated Ren Narita. Since then, Shibata has become a regular competitor in AEW, even holding the ROH Pure Championship during his tenure.

Tanahashi secured his victory over EVIL on Saturday despite constant interference from House of Torture. The Ace of NJPW pinned EVIL with a cradle, countering EVIL’s attempt to secure the win with back-to-back finishing moves.

Updated Wrestle Dynasty Lineup:

- Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

- Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- David Finlay vs. Brody King

- Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

- NEVER Championship Match: Shingo Takagi/Konosuke Takeshita (Double Title Match if Takeshita is AEW International Champion on January 4) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata

- IWGP Tag Team Titles Match: Great-O-Khan & Mystery Partner vs. The Young Bucks

- Double Women’s Title Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa

- Lucha Gauntlet Match (featuring CMLL and NJPW talent)

- Kickoff Match for ROH Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO

- Kickoff Match for Women’s International Cup: Persephone (CMLL) vs. Momo Watanabe (Stardom) vs. Willow Nightingale (NJPW) vs. Athena (ROH)