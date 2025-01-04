WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Hirooki Goto Wins Ranbo Battle Royal, Eyes IWGP World Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2025

Hirooki Goto Wins Ranbo Battle Royal, Eyes IWGP World Title

Hirooki Goto may make 2025 his year.

The NJPW veteran claimed victory in the Ranbo battle royal at Wrestle Kingdom 19, securing a future IWGP World title shot. In the final moments, Goto and Great-O-Khan—former KOPW Champion—battled fiercely. Goto ultimately landed a GTR and eliminated GOK, who had clung to the apron, to seal the win.

Participants in the Ranbo included Great-O-Khan, Josh Barnett, Oleg Boltin, Goto, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, KENTA, YOSHI-HASHI, Yujiro Takahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, SANADA, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Alex Zayne. SANADA and Taichi eliminated each other and brawled backstage.

The Ranbo traditionally decided the KOPW Champion for the year, but after retiring the title, Great-O-Khan proposed its winner should instead earn a title opportunity.

Later in the night, Zack Sabre Jr., the reigning IWGP World Champion, defends against Shota Umino in Wrestle Kingdom 19’s main event.


Tags: #njpw #wrestle kingdom #results #hirooki goto

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90941/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π