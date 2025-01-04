Hirooki Goto Wins Ranbo Battle Royal, Eyes IWGP World Title

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Hirooki Goto may make 2025 his year.

The NJPW veteran claimed victory in the Ranbo battle royal at Wrestle Kingdom 19, securing a future IWGP World title shot. In the final moments, Goto and Great-O-Khan—former KOPW Champion—battled fiercely. Goto ultimately landed a GTR and eliminated GOK, who had clung to the apron, to seal the win.

Participants in the Ranbo included Great-O-Khan, Josh Barnett, Oleg Boltin, Goto, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, KENTA, YOSHI-HASHI, Yujiro Takahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, SANADA, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Alex Zayne. SANADA and Taichi eliminated each other and brawled backstage.

The Ranbo traditionally decided the KOPW Champion for the year, but after retiring the title, Great-O-Khan proposed its winner should instead earn a title opportunity.

Later in the night, Zack Sabre Jr., the reigning IWGP World Champion, defends against Shota Umino in Wrestle Kingdom 19’s main event.