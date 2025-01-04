WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Poised to Announce Saudi Arabia as Host for 2026 Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2025

PWInsider reported on Friday that next year’s Royal Rumble event is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. If confirmed, this would mark the first Royal Rumble held outside of the United States since the event transitioned to a pay-per-view format, and later a premium live event. Notably, the inaugural Royal Rumble, held in Ontario, Canada, was broadcast on the USA Network in 1988.

According to PWInsider, WWE may officially confirm the 2026 Royal Rumble venue as early as this Monday during the premiere of Raw on Netflix.

This development follows comments from Saudi Arabia’s chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alsheikh, who revealed in a May 2024 interview with Ariel Helwani that discussions were underway with WWE about hosting either WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble in 2026 or 2027.

WWE has consistently hosted premium live events in Saudi Arabia since signing a 10-year partnership with the country in 2018. These events have included Crown Jewel and King and Queen of the Ring. Additionally, WWE conducted two television tapings in Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The upcoming Royal Rumble, scheduled for February 1, 2025, will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #saudi arabia

