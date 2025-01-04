Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Closes 2024 with $13.7M TKO Stock Bonus

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

According to a new SEC filing released Friday night, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was granted 96,557 Class A shares of TKO Group stock on December 31, 2024. This award stems from an agreement made when Johnson returned to WWE in late January 2024 and joined the TKO Board of Directors.

The newly vested shares have a current market value of $13,749,716.80, based on a closing price of $142.40 per share. This allotment represents half of the total 193,115 restricted stock units awarded to Johnson on January 23, 2024. The remaining shares will be distributed monthly throughout 2025.

Per the filing, Johnson now owns a total of 289,673 TKO shares, valued at over $41 million based on current stock prices. Notably, nearly 97,000 of these shares were awarded following Johnson’s appearance at WrestleMania 40’s first night in 2024.

In addition to his financial gains, Johnson’s January return to WWE also included a landmark agreement granting him full intellectual property ownership of "The Rock" name and associated character trademarks.