WWE Look Set to Revive Evolve as New Show Amid NXT Level Up Cancellation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

WWE is making significant changes to its programming lineup, with a new report revealing plans to revive the Evolve brand for a fresh addition to the company’s slate of shows.

Ahead of WWE Raw’s anticipated move to Netflix, the company announced the cancellation of NXT Level Up. The show, which airs on Peacock and the WWE Network, typically features up-and-coming stars from the developmental brand and is filmed prior to live broadcasts of NXT.

The replacement program, set to debut in 2025 on A&E, was initially announced as WWE LFG. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the replacement is actually titled NXT Evolve.

Meltzer shared details about the new direction:

“Level Up is being replaced by something called NXT Evolve, although not at the start of the year. We’ve heard to expect it in a few months. It’s a Gabe Sapolsky project and essentially would be people in developmental but not on NXT television regularly, like Level Up. I think that instead of just matches, to do angles and promos and book it more like a television show. It will be shows taped only for television/streaming.”

While there’s no confirmed premiere date for NXT Evolve, fans can expect the program to provide a fresh platform for developmental talent while delivering more story-driven content.

Source: f4wonline.com
