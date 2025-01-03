WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly in Line for Increased TV Time

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is not only transitioning from FOX to the USA Network but will also expand to a three-hour format starting tonight.

So far, two major matches have been confirmed for the show. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Naomi, while United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Andrade in a non-title bout.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, who has a history of breaking WWE-related news, SmackDown's new direction will prioritize underutilized talent. One notable name mentioned is Blair Davenport, with sources suggesting she will receive significant screen time in the revamped format. Featherstone reports that Davenport is expected to "be off and running" as part of this shift.

Davenport, who joined the SmackDown roster last year, has seen limited in-ring action on television. Her most recent match was in November, where she competed in a Triple Threat bout during the first round of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament, ultimately losing to Chelsea Green.

Fans can expect additional matches and segments to be announced in the coming hours.