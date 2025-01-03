WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly in Line for Increased TV Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly in Line for Increased TV Time

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is not only transitioning from FOX to the USA Network but will also expand to a three-hour format starting tonight.

So far, two major matches have been confirmed for the show. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Naomi, while United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Andrade in a non-title bout.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, who has a history of breaking WWE-related news, SmackDown's new direction will prioritize underutilized talent. One notable name mentioned is Blair Davenport, with sources suggesting she will receive significant screen time in the revamped format. Featherstone reports that Davenport is expected to "be off and running" as part of this shift.

Davenport, who joined the SmackDown roster last year, has seen limited in-ring action on television. Her most recent match was in November, where she competed in a Triple Threat bout during the first round of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament, ultimately losing to Chelsea Green.

Fans can expect additional matches and segments to be announced in the coming hours.

Top WWE Officials Reportedly Expect The Rock to Wrestle at WrestleMania 41

The highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Fans are buzzing wit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 03, 2025 06:34PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #blair davenport

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90930/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π