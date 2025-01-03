TNA Wrestling Launches 2025 with New TV Deals on NESN and Sportsnet

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling is starting 2025 strong with exciting new television partnerships.

TNA iMPACT is set to debut on the New England Sports Network (NESN) tomorrow, expanding its reach to a broader audience. The show will air on Saturdays from 12 PM to 2 PM Eastern, with a secondary airing on Sundays from 12 AM to 2 AM Eastern.

The collaboration with NESN officially launched this week, with an official announcement expected in the near future. NESN, known for previously broadcasting Ring of Honor programming, currently also features Ohio Valley Wrestling TV, adding TNA to its growing wrestling portfolio.

In addition to this new partnership, TNA has secured a TV deal with Sportsnet in Canada. The January 2 episode of TNA iMPACT premiered on Sportsnet, further expanding TNA’s presence in North America. These new deals complement the promotion's existing platforms on AXS TV and TNA+, ensuring fans have multiple ways to enjoy TNA programming.