Mercedes Mone Battled Illness Before AEW Worlds End Match Against Kris Statlander

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2025

Mercedes Moné opened up in her latest newsletter about the challenges she faced leading up to her match against Kris Statlander at the 2024 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event. She recounted how illness and exhaustion almost derailed her participation in the highly anticipated showdown.

“It all began with a long-awaited drive from Boston to Florida, a trip my brother had anticipated throughout the year. However, the universe had other plans. My flight was delayed, disrupting my carefully laid travel schedule. I needed to reach Orlando by Christmas Eve, so I embarked on a grueling 20-hour drive alone. Exhaustion weighed heavily on me, compounded by the lingering effects of a relentless illness.

By the time I arrived home, sick and weary, I was grateful for my aunt’s support, who had driven in from Iowa to help with the holiday festivities. Yet, as the clock ticked down to AEW Worlds End, I felt worse. I reached out to my doctor for advice on managing my illness, and on the day of the event, I was terrified about how I would make it through the show. Thankfully, my Boston’s Vital Care team arrived to help, providing me with an IV bag before I even set foot in the arena. Their support was invaluable, but I still needed to muster the strength to face my opponent, Kris.”

